Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi still in race for PM, says Congress

Published: 13th July 2013 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2013 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul4PTI
By PTI

Congress today hinted that declaration of Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate cannot be ruled out, dismissing as "personal opinion" certain comments of senior leader Digvijay Singh in this regard.

"Individuals may have their personal opinions, but on such issues final decision is taken by the party only. The party has declared in Jaipur at the time when Rahul Gandhi's appointment as Vice President was announced that the question of campaign and leadership will be decided by it later. No time frame was announced", party General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi told reporters.

He was replying to a question on the hint given by Singh that declaration of Gandhi as PM candidate ahead of polls is unlikely.

"We do not have a presidential form of government.

Congress party does not declare PM or CM candidates before elections...Even in the Karnataka Assembly elections we had not declared any CM candidate," Singh, who is also a party General Secretary, had said in an interview.

Singh had said this while replying to questions why Congress was diffident about projecting Rahul Gandhi, why it should not project him and who is the PM candidate of Congress.

Party leaders have been saying in private that Rahul Gandhi is the natural choice as PM candidate given the fact that as party Vice President he was number two in the organisation after party chief Sonia Gandhi who has renounced Prime Ministership some ten years back.

At the AICC briefing, party General Secretary Ajay Maken, who is Communication department chief, steered clear of the issue, saying he did not want to say anything.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp