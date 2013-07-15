Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna Monday said that over 5,700 people are still missing in the rain-flood tragedy that hit the state last month.



"A total of 5,748 people are still missing in the flood, including tourists and pilgrims who came from other states," Bahuguna told reporters.



"The state cabinet has decided to give monetary compensation to the families of those who are still missing. Distribution of the compensation will be started tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said.



The chief minister said the government has received the list of missing people from various other states.



The Uttarakhand government will give Rs.1.5 lakh each for every dead and missing person, in addition to the Rs.3.5 lakh compensation declared by the central government.



"The missing will not be declared dead. Search for them will go on," he added.