The Indian Embassy in Cairo has begun negotiations with the Egyptian Navy, Telecom and the ship managers in Singapore about releasing the crew detained onboard oil tanker MT B Elephant for four months by the Egyptian navy off Alexandria.

A solicitor from India has reached Egypt for negotiations in this regard. Indian Embassy’s consular officer in Egypt, J C Pant has confirmed that the negotiations are on. “The litigations in this regard are going on. The Embassy has begun negotiations to find a solution to the issue. There are too many players involved in the issue including the Egyptian Navy, Telecom and ship owners. We are in touch with the crew also”, J C Pant told ‘Express’.

With the new developments, the crew onboard B Elephant are hopeful about their return to home land. “We have received messages from the Embassy that our solicitor has arrived here for negotiations with Telecom and Navy.

The Embassy has asked us to wait for some time. We are hopeful that this would prove to be a step towards our release from here,” said Mukesh Kumar, Chief Officer with the vessel.

A 15-member crew, including 12 Indians onboard oil tanker MT B Elephant, have been detained by the Egyptian Navy off Alexandria for almost four months. The tanker was seized and the crew was detained by the Egyptian Navy after the vessel allegedly damaged a submarine cable in Alexandria/Egypt territorial waters on March 22.

With the issue creating ripples, the Indian embassy in Cairo has sought replies from NOS Ship Management and Teekay Marine, the managers of the vessel, about the crew detained onboard. “So far, no deadlines have been set for the negotiations. However the Embassy’s efforts are a welcome step. All of us have been eagerly waiting for the crew change,” Mukesh Kumar added.