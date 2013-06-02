The Congress will take a decision on the Telangana issue this month, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said Sunday.



He told reporters in the national capital that the party would hold some more consultations before taking the decision.



Azad, who is incharge of the party affairs in Andhra Pradesh, advised party leaders from Telangana to wait for the decision.



Referring to two MPs and some others who quit the Congress, he said these leaders were more interested in posts for themselves and their family members.



Congress MPs G. Vivek and M. Jagannatham and senior leader K. Keshava Rao last week announced their decision to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).



The Congress Core Group Sunday discussed the issue. The meeting was attended by Azad.



The party is likely to make its stand clear on the demand for separate statehood to Telangana region as the leadership feels that dragging it further will be detrimental to the party.



As the state is going to polls next year and the TRS is trying to woo Congress leaders citing its "repeated betrayal", the leadership believes the time has come to take a clear view on the vexed issue.



Congress leaders, including MPs and legislators, from Telangana have long been demanding the leadership to agree to the demand for a separate state.

Azad said "once we are in politics we are supposed to stick to the conviction which each person is forced to hold before joining any political party."

Asked about his view on former PCC chief Keshav Rao, he said "whosoever has been there, everybody now knows that all of them have been promised Lok Sabha seats. Either their brothers and children have been promised so they have resigned not for Telangana."

Azad said "it will be totally inappropriate if somebody will say that they have resigned for Telangana. Because here they would not have got so may tickets for themselves for their kith and kin and for their family members."