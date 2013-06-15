Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi's leadership came in for flak today from Samajwadi Party, which alleged he has always failed in that front and would continue to be so in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"Narendra Modi campaigned in Karnataka. Did you see what happened? He campaigned in Himachal Pradesh. Did you see the Congress coming to power there? His leadership has always failed,"SP National General Secretary Kiranmay Nanda told PTI.

Nanda was in the city to take part in the state executive committee meeting.

Charging the media with hyping up Modi, he said, "Where is Modi? He is only in TV channels and in Gujarat. See Karnataka elections and Himachal Pradesh."

Stating that a third front was definitely in the making, led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said Congress is the most corrupt government.

"On the other hand, BJP is a communal force. Samajwadi Party would lead the third front under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav."

To a query, he said, "Samajwadi Party has already said that we will not support the Food Security Bill. It is entirely anti peasant. It is nothing but an election stunt."

Earlier, police arrived at the spot after some party workers protested against the state leadership convening the meeting.

However, Nanda confirmed that Ilango Yadav is the authorised president of the party's state unit.