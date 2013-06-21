Brushing aside possibility of 'Modi' factor playing any role in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party on Friday said Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is limited to his state only.

"Modi is not a problem for anyone out of Gujarat. 'Modi' factor will not affect the parliamentary elections," SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said here.

On the question of formation of a Third Front, Yadav said it was only in discussion stage and such fronts emerge only after results are declared.

"We should take a lesson from the past. Third Front will come into existence only after the polls," he said.

On power crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the previous Mayawati government did not increase the tariffs during its tenure, despite a multi-fold increase in consumption.

"It is the first priority of our government to increase (power) generation and by 2014, additional 5,000 units will be produced. Setting up new projects is also the priority of the government," Yadav said.

Earlier addressing a public meeting in Babrala, he blamed over-exploitation of natural resources for the nature's fury in Uttarakhand.

Yadav said arrangements have been made to bring back those people from the state who are stranded in the hill state.