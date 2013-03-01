Chasing the green revolution

Vishakha Talreja By

The Finance Minister has announced a sharp increase of `1.25 lakh crore in agriculture credit target to `7 lakh crore for the next fiscal and allocated an additional `10,000 crore in subsidy for implementing the food security bill.

He also allocated 22 per cent more funds to the agriculture ministry at `27,049 crore for 2013-14 fiscal of which `3,415 crore has been earmarked for farm research.

The Union Budget for 2013-14, as far as agriculture sector is concerned, focused on augmentation of green revolution by proposing various measures like continuing support to green revolution in Eastern India, crop diversification in original green revolution states, bridging yield gaps between investment in agriculture and National Food Security Mission, Integrated Watershed Programme, pilot programme on Nutri-Farms, establishing National Institute of Biotic Stress Management and a pilot scheme to replant and rejuvenate coconut gardens.

The FM applauded the farmers before beginning the announcements of proposals for the agriculture sector, deemed as an important focus area for any populist Budget. “Thanks to our hard working farmers, agriculture continues to perform very well,” he said.

The average annual growth rate of agriculture and allied sector during the 11th Plan period was 3.6 per cent as against 2.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, in the 9th and 10th Plans. In 2012-13, the total foodgrain production is expected to be over 250 million tonnes. “Minimum support price of every agricultural produce under the procurement programme has been increased significantly under the UPA government. Farmers have responded to the price signals and produced more,” Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram announced extension of interest-subvention on crop loans to the private sector banks. “Agricultural credit is a driver of agricultural production. We will exceed the target of `5,75,000 crore fixed for 2012-13. For 2013-14, I propose to increase the target to `7,00,000 crore,” Chidambaram said.

“The interest-subvention for short-term crop loan will be continued and farmers who repay loan on time will be able to get credit at 4 per cent interest per annum,” he added.

So far, the scheme has been applied to loans extended by public sector banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks. In this fiscal’s Budget, the scheme has been extended to crop loans borrowed from private sector banks and scheduled commercial banks in respect to loans given within the service area of the branch concerned.

Bringing green revolution in Eastern India, Chidambaram allocated `1,000 crore for the next fiscal. Another `500 crore was allocated for crop diversification in states covered during the green revolution such as Punjab and Haryana which are facing stagnation in farm yields.

He also said that the original Green Revolution states are facing problems due to over-exploitation of water resources.

Linking high investment in agriculture to food security, the finance minister also increased budgetary allocations for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and National Food Security Mission.

“The Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana is intended to mobilise higher investment in agriculture and the National Food Security Mission is intended to bridge yield gaps. I propose to provide `9,954 crore and `2,250 crore, respectively, for these two programmes,” Chidambaram announced.

Given the drought situation prevailing in certain parts of the country, the finance minister also laid importance on watershed management.

Seeking to monetise the livestock as an avenue of revenue and employment, the Budget also had provisions to attract investments to this agriculture sub-sector.

“The National Livestock Mission will be launched in the fiscal year 2013-14 to attract investment and to enhance productivity taking into account local agro-climatic conditions. I propose to provide `307 crore for the Mission. There will also be a sub Mission for increasing the availability of feed and fodder,” the finance minister said.

In a bid to provide relief to small and marginal farmers, especially in drought prone and ecologically-stressed regions, the allocation for the Integrated Watershed Programme has been increased to `5,387 crore from `3,050 crore.