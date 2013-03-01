It must have been a sense of déjà vu for Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidabaram as he returned to Lok Sabha after five years to deliver UPA’s last Budget before the elections.

If a highlight of his 2008 Budget, when the government was flush with funds, was a `60,000 crore farm loan waiver - which many believed played a part in a surprise victory for the party - Chidambaram repeated his feat by evenly distributing the largesse among the Aam Admi by modestly increasing allocation in the social sector.

He wooed the “poor of India” with the promise of rollout of direct benefit transfer scheme, often termed as a game changer,to the entire country before the term of UPA government ended. Currently, the scheme is running in 43 districts and has benefited nearly 11 lakh with cash transferred into their accounts. According to Chidambaram, this has brought “smiles on the faces of the Dalit girls and the tribal boys who received their scholarships…happiness on faces of pregnant women.”

He allotted `10,000 crore for food subsidy.In his eighth budget, the 68-year-old minister allocated `3,511 crore to the ministry of Minority Affairs - an increase of 12 per cent over the Budget Estimates (BE) and whopping 60 per cent over the revised estimates (RE) of 2012-13.

He allotted additional `160 crore to the existing `750 crore corpus of Maulana Azad Education Foundation, which implements educational schemes for minorities. The foundation has allotted another `100 crore for providing doctors to educational institutions run or funded by it.

Chidambaram also allotted `100 crore each to Aligarh Muslim University and the Banaras Hindu University, clearly with an eye on the upcoming polls.