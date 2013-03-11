Home Nation

DSP murder: CBI sets up camp office

Published: 11th March 2013 08:19 AM

The CBI has set up a camp office at Kunda village in Uttar Pradesh to investigate the murders of DSP Ziaul Haque, Nanhe Yadav and his brother Suresh on March 2. All the three alleged murders occurred at Kunda in Pratapgarh district of the state. 

The CBI has booked former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raja Bhaiya alias Raghuraj Pratap Singh and four others -- Gulshan Yadav, Hari Om Srivastava, Rohit singh, Sanjay Singh alias Guddu Singh -- in connection with the DSP’s murder. They were booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting under relevant sections of the IPC.

In the second case registered in connection with the DSP’s murder, the CBI has named as many as 10 people, but Singh. It has also filed two more cases, involving the murders of Suresh Yadav and his brother and Ballipur village head Nanhe, as they may have links with the Haque murder case.  A CBI team, accompanied by forensic department staff, would leave for Kunda on Thursday to probe the DSP murder. It will start its  probe  based on the FIRs filed by the police.

