The BJP on Wednesday hoped Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would walk the talk after he took a hard stand on the Italian Government’s decision on not sending the two marines back to India.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Opposition Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged the Centre of extending preferential treatment to the marines. There are 2,020 foreign convicts serving prison terms and 3,601 others facing trial in India, but letting any one of them go home for festivals is new, he added.

“Why this special indulgence to Italian marines... Soon after they were arrested in Kerala the entire government was at their beck and call... There is a history of Italian connections and of the government of india bending backwards..this was seen in the case of Bofors scam accused Ottavio Quattrocchi,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Arun Jaitley, describing the episode, invoked James Bond’s lines: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.”

“As we have been treated in this manner for the third time, we should forget diplomatic niceties.”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj called the entire episode as a diplomatic sendoff rather than a diplomatic standoff.