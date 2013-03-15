Under fire from the Opposition over the Srinagar fidayeen attack, in which five CRPF jawans were killed, the government on Thursday hinted at Pakistan’s involvement, claiming intelligence inputs received by Indian agencies against the backdrop of Afzal Guru’s hanging had indicated such attempts. The Treasury and Opposition had a heated exchange of words after Leader of the Opposition Sushma Swaraj slammed lunch diplomacy with the Pakistani premier and asked the government to challenge Islamabad.

“The External Affairs Minister treats the Pakistan PM to a sumptuous lunch when he comes to Ajmer Sharif and just four days later, this terror attack happens... We should unite and challenge Pakistan,” Swaraj said, adding that she salutes the diwan of Ajmer Sharif, who boycotted Pakistan PM Raja Pervez Ashraf during the welcome ceremony at Ajmer Dargah. “He did what the government could not do.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde announced the details of items seized from the two terrorists killed in the attack, saying some of the items bore Pakistan markings. “From their bodies, two diaries, containing numbers suspected to be of Pakistanis, and a tube of a skin ointment were recovered. Probe has revealed that the tube was made in Glaxo Smithkline Pak Ltd, at 35 Dockyard, Karachi. The name of the tube in Urdu and the numbers in the diaries appear to be of Pakistani origin,” Shinde said.