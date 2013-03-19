As DMK today announced its decision to withdraw support from UPA, an embattled government made a last ditch attempt to placate the crucial ally by promising an immediate discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Sri Lankan Tamil issue.



The announcement by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath in the House came soon after DMK chief M Karunanidhi said in Chennai that his party was ready to reconsider its decision to pull out of the UPA if Parliament adopts a resolution on Sri Lankan Tamil issue before March 21.



The deadline is significant as a resolution on the Sri Lankan Tamil issue is slated for voting in the UNHRC that day.



"The government views with serious concern the happenings in Sri Lanka. The government is open for discussion on the issue," Nath said and urged Speaker Meira Kumar to fix time and date for the discussion.



Nath's statement came close on the heels of DMK member TKS Elangovan's remarks, "We are not bothered about resolution in UNHRC. The Government of India has moral and bounden duty to see that assurances given by the Sri Lankan government are fulfilled. Why is the government a silent spectator?"



As Elangovan started speaking, Trinamool Congress as also BJP sought to embarrass the government by asking him whether his party was part of the ruling UPA or the Opposition.



Elangovan responded by merely saying that he was speaking on behalf of the DMK. The DMK has 18 members in the Lok Sabha.



The House witnessed a strange situation as Elangovan and his DMK colleagues were in the Well shouting slogans 'we want resolution against Sri Lanka'. AIADMK members were also in the Well.



UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, as also Nath, were seen talking to Elangovan following which he suddenly led his colleagues back to their seats. AIADMK members had earlier returned to their seats, apparently following an assurance that their leader M Thambidurai will be allowed to speak.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay asked Elangovan as to whether DMK has pulled out from the UPA.



Ananth Kumar (BJP also asked whether DMK was with the ruling coalition or the Opposition.



But, Elangovan's answer was, "I am speaking on behalf of the DMK."



Noting that the Sri Lankan President had made several promises to India regarding demilitarisation, de-escalation and devolution of powers to the Tamil-speaking areas, Elangovan said these assurances have not been fulfilled.



"The US resolution has failed to fulfil the aspirations of Tamils in Sri Lanka... What is the government of India waiting for? Why is it allowing the genocide in Sri Lanka to continue," he said, adding that Rajiv Gandhi had intervened in Sri Lanka in 1987 when the situation had gone out of hand.



The DMK MP said Tamil Nadu was "burning" and students were out on the street to protest the "genocide".



In the same vein, M Thambidurai (AIADMK) charged the government with maintaining a "deafening silence" on the issue and said it has not moved any amendment to the US resolution in the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) even on the last day today.



He demanded an international mechanism to initiate independent and credible action against those accused of human rights violation in Sri Lanka.



Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha earlier sought to know "whether the government is in majority in this House. My appeal to the DMK is don't run with the hare and hunt with the hound".



Earlier, Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments during Question Hour as DMK and AIADMK disrupted proceedings in both the Houses on the issues of ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka.



AIADMK, DMK, VCK and CPI members waved placards which read: 'Try war criminal Rajapakse in International Court' and 'We condemn the betrayal of India against Tamils in UNHRC'.