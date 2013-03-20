Beleaguered Italian helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland has again claimed that it didn’t violate the anti-bribery and anti-middlemen provisions of the Indian contract for VVIP choppers.

This is the second time the firm, accused of corruption in Italy and India, has pleaded innocence with the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“AgustaWestland has replied to our supplementary questionnaire issued on the February 15 show-cause notice,” an MoD official said on Tuesday.

“The company has given some more documents relating to the deal. However, it has maintained that there was no violation of the integrity pact in any manner,” he said. In March first week, the MoD had sent a supplementary questionnaire on its show-cause notice to AgustaWestland and given it two weeks to reply. “The Defence Ministry is now examining the reply and a considered view on it will be taken soon,” the official added.

The MoD had rejected AgustaWestland’s first reply that there was no bribery or violation involved in the Rs 3,546-crore contract.

Later, when a team from the ministry and the CBI returned from Italy after meeting the prosecutors who had arrested former AgustaWestland chief Guiseppe Orsi, a second questionnaire was sent to the company.

With Defence Minister A K Antony being inclined to scrap the graft-tainted deal, the questionnaire sought specific replies on the payments, allegedly made as a cover to Rs 350 kickbacks, to companies based in Tunisia, Mauritius and India.

The MoD asked AgustaWestland to come clean on its ‘links’ and ‘dealings’ with IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix, two Chandigarh firms named in the FIR by the CBI, by providing necessary documents to prove its claim. Soon after Orsi’s arrest in Milan on February 12, the ministry ordered the CBI to probe if there was any criminality involved in the signing of the 2010 contract for 12 AW101 helicopters.

Italy started probing the case in 2011 and has shown that AgustaWestland had engaged three middlemen who got in touch with Julie, Docsa and Sandeep, the cousins of former Indian Air Force chief S P Tyagi, to swing the deal in its favour.

The Italian investigators claim that the three middlemen and their Indian contacts were paid Rs 350 crore in kickbacks, which were routed through other companies in Tunisia, Mauritius and India as payments for software development assignments.