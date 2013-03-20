Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma Wednesday expressed "regret" over his reported remarks sharply critical of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.



Denying that he had accused the Samajwadi Party of taking commissions for supporting the Congress-led UPA government, Verma expressed the regret after meeting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



"I never gave such a statement that they (Samajwadi Party) get commissions for supporting the government. Still, if anyone's feelings were hurt because of what I said, I express regret," Verma said.



The minister had also charged at a public rally Sunday that Mulayam Singh was having links with terrorists.



A miffed Samajwadi Party has demanded Verma's exit from the government.

