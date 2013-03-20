DMK move aimed at poll gain?

Though the DMK was reportedly divided on going for a full and final break-up of ties with the UPA, it was difficult for the party to step back from the hard stand its leader Karunaniddhi took on the anti-Lankan resolution.

So when DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, landed in Delhi late evening, he had little option but to head for the Rashtrapati Bhavan to hand over a letter withdrawing support from the UPA government, which indicated DMK demands cannot be met.

While going, an angry DMK did as much damange as it could. Baalu said his party wanted a clean break -- no outside or issue-based suppport to UPA or the Congress which has become a “baggage”.

A Congress minister said the DMK has kept its demand so unrealistic and impractical that it is impossible to back the line in the diplomatic parlance. “Genocide” is a word which can be put into an international document only after an inquiry is conducted and evidence is found. It was, therefore, clear to the Congress top-brass that the DMK has made up its mind to pull out and it is a political decision.

Ever since 1996 DMK has always been sharing power at the Centre, except for a brief stint when the Vajpayee government was supported by the AIADMK. So in many ways, sacrificing power at the Centre would be a novelty for it. Hit by the 2G scam in the Centre and land grab allegations in the state, political watchers say, the DMK desperately needed an emotive people’s issue to bounce back before the parliamentary elections. Aggresively championing the cause of the Sri Lankan Tamils could provide the party and its aging leader the much-needed political leverage.