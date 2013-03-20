Home Nation

DMK move aimed at poll gain?

Published: 20th March 2013 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2013 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Though the DMK was reportedly divided on going for a full and final break-up of ties with the UPA, it was difficult for the party to step back from the hard stand its leader Karunaniddhi took on the anti-Lankan resolution.

So when DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, landed in Delhi late evening, he had little option but to head for the Rashtrapati Bhavan to hand over a letter withdrawing support from the UPA government, which indicated DMK demands cannot be met.

While going, an angry DMK did as much damange as it could. Baalu said his party wanted a clean break -- no outside or issue-based suppport to UPA or the Congress which has become a “baggage”.

A Congress minister said the DMK has kept its demand so unrealistic and impractical that it is impossible to back the line in the diplomatic parlance. “Genocide” is a word which can be put into an international document only after an inquiry is conducted and evidence is found. It was, therefore, clear to the Congress top-brass that the DMK has made up its mind to pull out and it is a political decision.

Ever since 1996 DMK has always been sharing power at the Centre, except for a brief stint when the Vajpayee government was supported by the AIADMK. So in many ways, sacrificing power at the Centre would be a novelty for it. Hit by the 2G scam in the Centre and land grab allegations in the state, political watchers say, the DMK desperately needed an emotive people’s issue to bounce back before the parliamentary elections. Aggresively championing the cause of the Sri Lankan Tamils could provide the party and its aging leader the much-needed political leverage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp