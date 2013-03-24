Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent comments on rape were "encouraging" lawbreakers, the CPI-M Sunday said her "weird theories" were mere attempts to hide her administration's failure to prevent crimes against women.

In a strong attack against Banerjee, the state's principal opposition party said: "The chief minister thinks she is the last word in everything and anyone has to accept whatever logic she advances. She is not amenable to reasoned argument. She cannot stand reasoned criticism."

The editorial in Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) Bengali mouthpiece Ganashakti accused Banerjee of turning a deaf ear to the speeches of the opposition members in the assembly and refusing to abide by the "basic norms of parliamentary democracy".

"The Trinamool Congress supremo wants every individual to follow in the footsteps of her party leaders and behave like her lackeys."

"She wants everybody to remain silent. She wants to be the only one with a voice," said the editorial.

The CPM said that while the chief minister wanted to enjoy power, she was loathe to take responsibility for people's inconveniences.

The editorial came two days after Banerjee linked the rising number of rape cases to the swelling population and young boys and girls becoming more modern in their approach, besides women now daring to register complaints.

"You are saying rape incidents are on the rise. But the population is also swelling. There are more number of cars, shopping malls are increasing. Young boys and girls are becoming more modern. Won't you welcome them," Banerjee told opposition members Friday while closing the debate on the governor's address in the state assembly.

She said earlier women were too shy to lodge complaints. "But they are now coming out to register their complaint. This is a good sign for the society."

Describing Banerjee's theory as "weird", the editorial said she was advancing such "ridiculous logic" to hide "her administration's failure" in preventing atrocities against women, including rape.

"Such comments would only encourage criminals. The outlaws will become more active as the government has not talked of its resolve to take a tough stand and effective steps."