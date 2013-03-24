PDP's Mufti attacks Omar government

Patron of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sunday lambasted the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying its "oppressive policies" like curfew amounted to denying fundamental rights to the people.

"Instead of addressing grievances of the people, the state government with the help of draconian methods like curfew is denying people their constitutional and fundamental rights," said Sayeed while addressing a party convention at Bishnah town, 30 km from here.

He accused the National Conference-led coalition regime of brazenly abusing the state apparatus to stifle the voice of the people. "The deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of oppressive policies being adopted by the present dispensation," he said.

Sayeed said the governance system had completely collapsed in the state but the government was not ready to accept the ground realities.

"The present government has become a regime of curfew and restrictions," he said.