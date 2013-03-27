Bloody Tuesday: BSP leader, woman shot in Delhi

It was a ‘bloody Tuesday’ in the national capital as Delhi residents woke up to the news of multi-millionaire Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader being shot dead at his farm house in the early morning hours. A few hours later, a lady was allegedly shot by her husband at a metro station.

Around 8.55 am, three people entered the farmhouse of BSP leader Deepak Bharadwaj in Rajkori locality in South Delhi. They opened fire at the 62-year-old at point-blank range.

Bharadwaj gained fame in the run up to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections as one of one of the richest contesting candidates.

Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told the media that Bharadwaj was in the business of running hotels, real estate and educational institutes and had a declared wealth of around `600 crore.

The police said three men came in a dark grey Skoda car at ‘Nitesh Kunj’ farmhouse and shot Bharadwaj two times.

Bharadwaj was immediately rushed to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kumar said the attackers entered on the pretext of booking the farmhouse for a marriage ceremony.

The Police Commissioner said that Bharadwaj stayed away from his family. His wife and son stay in Dwarka suburb of Delhi.

The Delhi police have collected video footage from the nearby CCTV cameras.

Three hours after Bharadwaj was shot, there were another shooting in Delhi.

A 25-year-old woman travelling with her father was allegedly shot dead by her husband. The woman’s father sustained injuries.

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm when the victim, Deepti, and her father Bhisham Das were climbing the escalator at the Karkardooma Metro station premises in East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses claim that the accused, Deepti’s husband Pawan, came in a red Alto car and shot the duo before running away.

Pawan allegedly left the double-barrel gun at the spot after firing at her and fled away.