Indian sulk may eat into US share of Defence pie

India’s eight-year-old framework for defence ties with the United States that facilitated key defence deals worth Rs 60,000 crore since may enter a rocky phase after Washington failed to support New Delhi’s stand during the US-sponsored Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) negotiations.

India is unhappy that the US took a position contrary to New Delhi’s on defence contracts being left out of the proposed treaty, which is likely to be approved by the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Official sources in the Indian establishment have indicated that Washington’s posturing could impact future lucrative defence deals for US firms from the Indian pie that is likely to be as large as  rupees one lakh crore in the next decade.

The UN meet on the ATT, which concluded on March 28, and the conference president’s draft of the ATT that was blocked by Syria, North Korea and Iran included a provision that the global pact will not be “cited as grounds for voiding defence cooperation agreements concluded between States parties to this treaty”. But, missing from the draft was language provided by the Indian delegation. New Delhi specifically mentioned that defence contracts, in addition to defence cooperation agreements, too should not be liable for axing under the pretext of ATT norms being violated.

Sources pointed out that the inclusion of ‘defence contracts’ was crucial for India, as it did not have a defence cooperation agreement with several countries, from where it sources arms and ammunition.

