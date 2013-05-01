Home Nation

10 killed as jeep falls into gorge in Himachal

By IANS

Seven women and three children, all from Rajasthan, were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district when their overcrowded jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge, police said Wednesday.

The victims, mostly labourers working in a road project, were on their way home when their Bolero jeep fell into a gorge near near Uhal village Tuesday evening, Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram told IANS.

He said seven women and three children had died. Five of the injured have been admitted to the zonal hospital in Hamirpur, some 175 km from here.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was overcrowded and the driver probably lost control while negotiating a turn.

They said the rescue workers had a tough time extricating the victims from the mangled vehicle.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Governor Urmila Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

