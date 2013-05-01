Home Nation

We will help Indian workers in Saudi Arabia: Vayalar Ravi

Published: 01st May 2013 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2013 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Vayalar Ravi1PTI
By IANS

The government of India plans to hire three legal firms to help Indian workers in Saudi Arabia who are facing problems after that country's implementation of a new labour policy.

India's Minister for Overseas Indian affairs Vayalar Ravi told the media in Riyadh that the Indian embassy in the Saudi capital will engage three legal firms to help Indian workers in need of help.

"This is a work in progress and we will continue to enlarge this panel to include more legal firms and lawyers," he said.

"What is happening in Saudi Arabia is a natural consequence (of local laws), and the kingdom's labour policy is non-discriminatory. We will exert all efforts to legalise the status of our workers," Ravi was quoted as saying at a press conference in Riyadh after a meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister for Interior Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Salem.

Ravi is in Saudi Arabia with Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahamed, and T.K.A. Nair, advisor to India's prime minister, as part of a "goodwill mission".

Saudi Arabia has assured India that it would tackle the issue of illegal Indian workers in that country with a "humanitarian approach", the Arab News reported Wednesday.

Nitaqat, the new labour policy, makes it mandatory for all Saudi companies to reserve 10 percent of jobs for Saudi nationals.

Earlier, at a community meeting in the Saudi capital, Ravi said that the Indian embassy has enlisted the services of 10 community schools in Saudi Arabia to collect emergency travel documents of Indian workers.

While calling on Indian state governments to take action against unscrupulous recruiting agents who send workers abroad illegally, the minister said: "For the past several years, my ministry has been carrying out advertisement campaigns in various languages to safeguard the interests of overseas workers... but I am sad such campaigns have not delivered results."

Meanwhile, a joint panel formed by India and Saudi Arabia to look into the problems of Indian workers in the Gulf nation is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

There are around two million expatriate Indians in Saudi Arabia, many of them working as blue collar workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp