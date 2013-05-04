India 'over-reacted' to Sarabjit Singh's death: ex-RAW chief

IANS By

The Indian state appeared to have "over-reacted" over the death of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan, a former top spy said Saturday.

Amber Sen, a former special secretary in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was delivering a lecture on terrorism at the International Centre in Panaji.

"The Indian state over-reacted," said Sen.

Sarabjit, who spent more than two decades in Pakistan on charges of being an Indian spy, died of severe head injuries following a murderous attack in a Lahore jail. He was given a state funeral in Punjab.