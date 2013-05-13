An Army helicopter, on air maintenance operations, crashed this morning in the icy heights of Siachen glacier but both the pilots survived the accident and were being evacuated for treatment, army sources said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) 'Dhruv', flown by two pilots of the Army Aviation Squadron, crashed in the northern glacier at around 8:00 AM., the sources said.

They said of the two pilots, one had fallen into a crevasse on the glacier and was being moved to safety. The other pilot has suffered minor cuts, the sources said.

"Both the pilots are safe and are being evacuated for further treatment," they said

The Dhruv ALH Mark III, of the Army Aviation Squadron, had taken off from Leh this morning for Siachen as part of air maintenance operations, the sources said.