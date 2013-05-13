BJP dares Congress to hold Lok Sabha, Assembly elections together

Home Nation

The BJP on Sunday dared the Congress to hold Lok Sabha elections along with Assembly polls due in five states later this year if it was confident after the Karnataka triumph.

Published: 13th May 2013

“If the Congress is confident after winning assembly elections in Karnataka, it should conduct simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Delhi,” BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu said.  The Rajya Sabha member ruled out the possibilities of inviting former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to the party following the severe setback to the BJP in the Assembly elections.

“There is no such proposal to persuade him to return to the party fold,” Naidu told reporters here on Sunday.

On the decision to ask Yeddyurappa to step down following the Lokayukta report indicting him in the mining scam, he said it was in line with the party’s stand against corruption.

“The party has accepted the verdict given by the people of the state. Internal bickering and groupism caused the defeat. We have taken it in our stride and shall correct ourselves,” he added.

He said the BJP’s central parliamentary board, which met at New Delhi on Saturday, had sought a report from the party’s state unit on its poor performance. “The BJP has launched a campaign against the UPA Government at the Centre demanding early elections to the Lok Sabha. We will also hold a countrywide “Jail Bharo” stir from May 27 to June 3,” he said.

Denying that the NDA is on the rocks, he said it’s the UPA that is being deserted by its partners.

“The SP, which is supporting the the Centre from outside, may pull the plug any time and must be waiting for an auspicious time to do so,” he said. Naidu said the UPA under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had failed not only to control inflation and deficit, but also to maintain internal and external security.

“The party and the PM brazenly defended tainted ministers Ashwani Kumar and Pawan Kumar Bansal till the end. Now after they have been dropped, the PM’s continuation has become untenable,” he said.

