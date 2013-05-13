Home Nation

Coal scam: CBI records statement of Bagrodia, Narayan Rao

By PTI
By PTI

CBI has recorded statements of the then Ministers of State in Coal Ministry Santosh Bagrodia and Dasari Narayan Rao in connection with the coal block allocation scam.

CBI sources said the statement of both the ministers of the state have been recorded in the coal block allocation in which 11 FIRs have been registered by the agency.

In one of the FIRs registered against the company AMR Iron and Steel in which son of Congress MP Vijay Darda is an accused, CBI has alleged that "representatives of M/s AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd attended the meeting on September 18, 2008 with the Minister of State for coal in his chamber, wherein it claimed that it was not a part of Jayaswal group, but is equity was held by Lokmat group, Abhijeet Infrastructure Limited and IL and FS." 

Both the ministers have denied any involvement in the coal allocation scam.

The CBI has alleged that company also admitted that it was allocated five coal blocks earlier as on the date of application during the meeting dated Sepetmber 18, 2008.

"These facts regarding earlier allocation of coal blocks to the group/associate companies and equity participation by IL and FS and Lokmat group were concealed/misrepresented by AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Limited in its application/feedback form," CBI had alleged in its FIR.

The sources, meanwhile, claimed that all aspects related to role of Ministers of State in the coal block allocation were clarified during the recording of their statements.

The statements have been recorded in connection with alleged irregularities in coal block allocation between 2006-2009 during which the two ministers held charge of Minister of State in the Coal Ministry.

