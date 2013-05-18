Arrested CBI officer Vivek Dutt, a key member of the Coalgate scam probe team, had indulged in "undesirable activities" in connivance with other accused to settle a cheating case in lieu of "illegal gratification", the probe agency has said in its FIR.

Dutt, CBI inspector Rajesh Chander Karnatak, alleged middleman Rajesh Pachisia and businessman Dinesh Chand Gupta -- arrested by the probe agency yesterday -- were remanded in CBI custody till May 21 by a court here today.

In its FIR lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, CBI said it had got an information that Dutt, a Superintendent of Police, was indulging in "undesirable activities" in connivance with Pachisia, who is having a business of computer software, and others.

"Reliable information has been received that Dutt and Karnatak are indulging in undesirable activities in connivance with middleman Pachisia and others," the FIR said. It also said Pachisia had visited Dutt's office several

times in past without making any entry in visitors' register as the visits were facilitated by the senior CBI officer.

Pachisia had impersonated himself as one Vijay from Malviya Nagar for gaining entry in the CBI's office, the FIR said, adding that Dutt had asked Pachisia to be careful while talking to him on phone and to introduce himself as Vijay as his phone might be on surveillance.

The FIR said that Pachisia's activities were "very much suspicious" and he was also in touch with Rajasthan-based businessman Dinesh Chand Gupta against whom a cheating case was registered on April 5 on the complaint of Vikas Goyal at Amar Colony Police Station.