Two more held in Graham Staines murder case

Fourteen years after the gruesome killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, the CBI on Friday arrested two more accused from Keonjhar district.

A special CBI team led by DSP B K Pradhan picked up Ghanashyam Mohanta, 37, and Ramjan Mohanta, 34, from Gayalamunda and Balughera villages under Anandapur block of the district, respectively. The CBI team and district police jointly conducted the raid on their houses in the wee hours of Friday and nabbed the two, Keonjhar SP Kavita Jalan said.

They were brought to Bhubaneswar and produced before the Special CBI Court which remanded them in CBI custody till Monday.

The bail petitions moved by the accused were not taken up as they were given in remand and would be considered by the Court on Tuesday after they are produced, public prosecutor K C Mishra said.

Staines and his sons Timothy and Phillip were burnt alive at Manoharpur in Keonjhar district on the night of January 22, 1999, when a mob led by Dara Singh alias Ravindra Kumar Pal torched the station wagon they were sleeping in.

The CBI, which was handed over the case in the midst of an international outcry, had filed chargesheet against 18 persons in the case. Fourteen of them, including Dara Singh, had been arrested and undergone trial while three had been absconding since. With the arrest of Ghanashyam and Ramjan on Friday, only one Budhia Nayak is still at large.