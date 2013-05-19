Two persons, including an Army jawan, were arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.



The duo have been identified as Shamsher and Sunil Singh from Dandal.



According to the police, Shamser is a jawan from the Corp of Signals, posted in Uttarakhand and was on leave.



"The arrests have been made on the basis of an FIR lodged at the Ramnagar police station on charges of molesting and trying to kidnap a Class VI student from Dandal village last evening," a police spokesperson said.



The duo reportedly caught hold of the 12-year-old girl on her way to school in Dandal area, molested her and tried to kidnap her, but she managed to escape.