Home Nation

Elections round the corner, ‘deras’ figure on must-visit list

Published: 20th May 2013 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2013 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Two disparate incidents last week in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have brought the focus back on the influence of Ashrams or deras and the simmering social tensions they are generating. The Haryana government was forced to shut down a controversial Ashram in Rohtak after evacuating 3,000 followers of a self-styled Goldman, Sant Rampal, as he came in clash with Arya Samaj followers.  The clash claimed three lives.

In the second incident, a local court ordered three years imprisonment for controversial Godman Baba Piara Singh Bhaniarawala for desecrating Sikh holy books, over a decade ago that even led the Sikh militant groups gunning for his head. His controversial book Bhavsagar Granth was banned in Punjab and he was arrested in 2001. His followers drawn from Dalit Sikhs, Bhaniarawala had his headquarters in Ropar in Punjab.

According to conservative estimates, there are over 8,000 deras in Punjab alone.  These Ashrams have a living guru commanding several thousands followers from all communities like Sikh and Hindu. The dominant sects and dera have sprung in opposition to the mainstream upper castes. There are nearly 30 percent dalits in Punjab, making it the highest concentration in terms of population anywhere in the country.  Dalits had tried to imbibe the teaching of the Sikh gurus as they preached casteless society, but as the upper castes continued to dominate temple and political affairs, Dalits saw emergence of their own leaders.

The deras are not just limited to the  socially downtrodden who are trying to assert their identity, they also belong to the upper castes. The deras have sprung up in almost all cities, and many even have their own attached Gurdwaras where free langar (community meals) and darshan of the spiritual masters are held. 

Its not only the ordinary followers and politicians who visit these deras. Even celebrities attendance has made many of such deras popularity graph soaring. Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are regulars to the dera of Baba Ajit Singh Hansliwale in Fatehgarh District of Punjab.  Yuvraj even got his bats blessed by the aged spiritual guru during his world cup matches.

Most of these self-styled gurus have fleet of luxury cars, as in case of Baba Ram Rahim, who is even said to have bulletproofed his vehicles. Another holyman Mahant Chotu Nath of Baba Gorakhnath dera in Chandigarh, hit headlines in February last when he spent `10 lakh to buy the VIP number  for his Audi Q7 SUV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp