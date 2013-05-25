In what can be construed as a significant step towards the implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) order, the Central government has notified the Cauvery Water (Implementation of Order of 2007) Scheme, 2013.

The scheme will be an interim measure until the Cauvery Water Management Board is considered and constituted, as recommended by the CWDT order, dated February 5, 2007.

The notification states that the Cauvery Water (Implementation of Order of 2007) Scheme, 2013 would consist of a supervisory committee, comprising the Ministry of Water Resources secretary, who will hold the post of ex-officio chairman; while chief secretaries to the State governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry or duly nominated representatives would be the ex-officio members.

The chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) will also be an ex-officio member, while the chief engineer of the CWC would be a member secretary. The committee would be headquartered in Delhi. In case of any discrepancy, any of the parties can move the Supreme Court for appropriate directions.