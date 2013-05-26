Terming the ‘Nitaqat’ law an ‘opportunity’ for those who have been stuck in Saudi Arabia for years, India on Saturday said that contrary to perceptions, the number of Indians coming to the Gulf Kingdom has increased ‘significantly’ in the last few months. “There is no exodus of people.”

Meanwhile, the state government is all set to launch its rehabilitation scheme for the expatriates returning from Saudi Arabia against the backdrop of the implementation of the Nitaqat law. The package will be discussed by the Cabinet in detail before giving it the final nod.