Filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh dead

PTI By

Noted filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh today died of cardiac arrest at his south Kolkata residence. He was 49.



Winner of 12 national and some international awards, Ghosh was suffering from pancreatitis and died of heart attack at 7.30 am, his family said.



Ghosh shot to fame by his direction of a children's film 'Hirer Angti' in 1994. His film 'Unishe April' won national award winner in 1995.



His other widely acclaimed films include 'Dahan', 'Asukh', 'Chokher Bali', 'Raincoat', 'Bariwali', 'Antarmahal' and 'Noukadubi'.



As news of his death spread, a pall of gloom descended on Tollywood. Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee deeply mourned Ghosh's death, saying, "I cannot believe that Rituparna is no more. It is very difficult to accept this news. We lost a very promising film director at a very early age."



Many film actors and actresses thronged his residence to pay their last respects.



State Commerce and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee visited his home this morning.