A day after the BCCI announced the composition of the three-member committee that will probe the IPL match- and spot-fixing scandal, two retired judges on the panel were clueless about its terms of reference, although one of them said he was informed that it could be wrapped up in two months.

Former judges of the Madras High Court, R Balasubramanian and T Jayaram Chouta are on the three-member probe panel.

While Justice Chouta hails from neighbouring Karnataka, where he had been a High Court judge in a brief stint, Justice Balasubramanian belongs to Tamil Nadu.

“I was asked by the BCCI whether I could be part of the committee. I don’t know about whom we are going to investigate. I have only given my consent and am awaiting the terms of reference and other details,” said Justice Balasubramanian. Justice Chouta echoed his comments.