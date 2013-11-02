Husband suspects wife's character, kills her

PTI By

Murders of two women, one of them recently married, by their husbands were reported from Akola and Buldana districts.



Reshma Ingle (20), who had got married on September 13, was allegedly killed by her husband Santosh at village Belgaon in Mehkar tehsil of Buldana district on Friday.



He suspected her of infidelity. Police have arrested him.



The second incident was reported at village Palsobadhe near here, in Akola district.



Aasha, the victim, was brutally beaten up by her husband Gajanan Chavan, as he suspected her character, police said.



She died at Akola Civil Hospital yesterday. Gajanan was later arrested. Probe is on in both the cases.