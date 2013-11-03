Onion prices to come down after Diwali: Dikshit

Home Nation

Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. (File photo: Express)

By IANS

Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit Saturday said the onion prices in the national capital would come down after Diwali as new stocks were all set to arrive by next week.

Dikshit, who had come to power defeating the then Bharatiya Janata Party government in 1998 riding on high onion prices, said her government has spoken to the onion suppliers from various states in the country and managed to get stock of onions to tackle the crisis.

"The wholesale price of onion will be Rs.10 whereas retail price will be around Rs.45-46," she added.

Dikshit also released a three-minute short film, sung by pop singer-turned-politician Daler Mehendi, showing developments of the Congress government during her tenure of 15 years.

She said the film would be shown in every theatre of the capital and in the Congress vans that visit constituencies.



