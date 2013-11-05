Home Nation

Kochi Metro rail to get Rs 1,170 crore loan

The external borrowing requirements of the Kochi Metro got a desi solution as the project is set to get financial support from a leading nationalised bank. The board of directors of Kochi Metro rail Limited (KMRL) which met in Delhi on Monday has approved the proposal to take a long-term loan from Canara Bank.

As per the plan, Rs 1,170 crore will be borrowed from Canara Bank for a term of 20 years at an interest rate of 10.80 percent, with a moratorium of seven years.

The KMRL representatives said it was the first time a nationalised bank had funded a metro rail project for such a long tenure at a low interest rate. 

The Rs 5,537-crore Kochi Metro rail project requires an external borrowing of about Rs 2,170 crore. KMRL had already entered into an agreement with Agence Française de Développement for an external funding to the tune of nearly Rs 1,500 crore.

The board meeting also took note of the appointment of consultants for social impact assessment, rehabilitation and resettlement study and the environmental impact study. While Aarvee Associates from Hyderabad will design a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement policy and a compensation package for those going to be affected by the project, SENES Consultants Private Limited, Noida will prepare the environment impact assessment for the project. The meeting also discussed the steps taken regarding the facilities to be provided to differently-abled passengers. The 15th board meeting, presided over by chairman Sudhir Krishna, also reviewed the progress of the project in terms of civil work, tendering and other aspects. Also, a  tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, the state government and KMRL.

The tripartite pact defines role and responsibilities of these bodies in the project.



