Shweta should explain why she went back on insult plaint against MP: VS

As the mystery behind the abrupt withdrawal of the molestation complaint lodged by actress Shweta Menon against N Peethambara Kurup MP continues, Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said it was for the former to explain why the complaint was withdrawn.

He told media persons here that the actor should come up with an explanation. Achuthanandan had demanded stern action against the Congress MP, after his name surfaced in Shweta’s complaint.

Shweta had stated in public that a people’s representative had misbehaved with her at the inaugural event of  the President’s Trophy Boat Race last Friday.

swetha_EPS.jpgIn her statement given to the Kollam East police, she dropped her initial vacillation and clearly named Kurup. But she withdrew the charge a few hours later through an email sent to the media.

To avoid future trouble, it is understood that the top brass of the police had  issued directions to the local police to ensure that Shweta record a statement in front of a magistrate.

Meanwhile, K Muraleedhran MLA, who had flayed Shweta by saying that as a woman who had no qualms being filmed while giving birth to her child “could not cry victim”, on Monday said that since she had withdrawn her complaint, it was a closed chapter.

And the police said they would continue their investigation as the actor had not formally withdrawn her complaint.

“I have seen TV and newspaper reports that Shweta Menon is withdrawing the complaint against Peethambara Kurup, but we have not received any such response from her.

“Until we receive a formal letter stating her decision to withdraw the complaint, we will go ahead with the investigation. Under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code she has to record a statement before a magistrate on a day decided by court,’’ said Kollam East Police sub-inspector G Gopakumar.

When contacted, Shweta said: “I have no clue about its technical side. Let me have a word with my lawyer and we will do whatever necessary at the earliest.’’

District Congress Committee president Prathapavarma Thampan told a press conference: “She does not have any idea about court proceedings, which has become evident. Someone might have told her about the difficulties associated with the court procedures which may have prompted her to go back on her compliant. Otherwise, she would have definitely failed to prove her allegations in the court.’’

“It is nothing but politics and Kurup was made a scapegoat. The LDF thinks that by scuttling the political career of Kurup it can tarnish the Congress. It is only a wishful thinking and the Opposition will realise it in the next election,’’ Thampan said.

