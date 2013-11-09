Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has sought Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s personal intervention for the constitution of board in place of administrator at Takht Hazur Sahib (Nanded) in Maharashtra in accordance with Section 6 of the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, for managing the day-to-day affairs of this shrine.

The shrine is associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

In a letter, Badal urged the PM to immediately take up this matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, thereby asking the Maharashtra Government to immediately initiate an action for the constitution of popular board. He requested the PM to resolve this issue.