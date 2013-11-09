Gehlot-Joshi tussle in Rajasthan Congress

Santwana Bhattacharya By

The Rajasthan Assembly elections are as much about a fight between the soft-spoken Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his flamboyant predecessor Vasundhara Raje Scindia -- or the Congress and BJP -- as an underlying tussle between Gehlot and the Congress’ campaign committee boss C P Joshi.

Many in the party believe that former Union minister Joshi’s elevation as the state campaign committee chairman is a message from the high command to Gehlot. The discomfort of the Chief Minister’s camp with Joshi is well known. So much so that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had attempted to broker peace between the two, though without much success.

Rahul, far from being diplomatic, reportedly asked Joshi in front of Gehlot why he hadn’t been able to give suggestions on party candidates from the state. Party insiders claim that Joshi’s influence in the selection of candidates has been “tangible” thereafter, sending Gehlot into a deep sulk. Joshi, known to be a Rahul acolyte, was naturally expected to play a major role in the elections.

It was somewhat in the air since Joshi relinquished his Cabinet position and came back to the AICC headquarters to work for the party. But that he was made the campaign committee chief despite Gehlot’s not-so-subtle opposition, Congress sources say, shows that the question of chief ministership has been kept open. Joshi’s elevation was also remarkable in that he would chair a committee in which Girija Vyas, much ahead of him in hierarchy and seniority, would work under him as a co-chairperson and so would Gehlot. Of the 66 members of the panel, seven are co-chairpersons picked from across communities.

Among the co-chairs is Vyas, a Brahmin, and Sachin Pilot from the influential Gujjar community, duly balanced by Raghuvir Meena of the Scheduled Caste Meena community which has made tangible social progress and become a powerful vote bank in the state. While K L Bairwa is the other SC co-chair, Rahul groupie and MoS Jitendra Singh is a Rajput. Then there is Lalchand Kataria representing the Jat community and Zuber Khan, a Muslim.