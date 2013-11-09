Home Nation

Rs 35 lakh seized ahead of polls in Raj

Published: 09th November 2013 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2013 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

Separate raids by authorities in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan has yielded Rs 35 lakh in cash, sources said.

According to I-T sources, department sleuths in Jaipur launched searches in conjunction with the officials of the Chandigarh Directorate at the premises of a money changer company and at the residence of its key employee.

Cash amounting to Rs 15 lakh was seized from the possession of the state head of the money changer company after it was found that the source of the cash did not match the cash-in-hand record in the account books of the firm, an I-T officer said.

In another case, police seized a sum of Rs 20 lakh from a money courier after he could not give a proper explanation as to the source of the money.

His statements to police, and later to the Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax department, were found to be inconsistent.

After preliminary enquiries, police handed over the cash to the I-T Department.

 



