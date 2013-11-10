Reject JPC report on 2G: Sinha to Speaker

U Anand Kumar By

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to reject the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 2G spectrum scam.

Maintaining that JPC chairman P C Chacko blatantly violated rules and norms in finalising the report, Sinha said that the Opposition’s worst fears had come true as Chacko finalized the report deleting portions from the BJP leaders’ “note of dissent”.

In a letter to Meira Kumar, Sinha wrote, “My request to you to reject the report even at this late stage in order to ensure that no permanent damage is done to the institution of JPC, Parliament itself and to the Parliamentary system of democracy in our country.”

The six BJP leaders including Yashwant Sinha, who were part of the JPC on the 2G scam, had given a dissent note on the panel’s report and made it public saying they feared it would be deleted by Chacko on grounds of being unparliamentary.

Citing rules, Sinha pointed out that there was nothing in the dissent note that could be termed “unparliamentary, irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate”.

Drawing attention to the proceedings of the meeting of the JPC held on September 27 to finalise the report, Sinha said the chairman had overruled all objections by the BJP members and “proceeded to put the draft report to vote without any consideration of the report paragraph by paragraph or in any manner whatsoever”.

In a related development, former Telecom Minister A Raja also wrote to the Speaker and requested her to return the report to the JPC chairman and direct him to include his written statement that was submitted to JPC.

Raja said that he was shocked to see that the final report of the JPC did not include his written statement submitted on April 22, 2013.