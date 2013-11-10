Home Nation

Reject JPC report on 2G: Sinha to Speaker

Says JPC chairman deleted the BJP’s dissent note from the report

Published: 10th November 2013 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2013 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha  on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to reject the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 2G spectrum scam.

Maintaining that JPC chairman P C Chacko blatantly violated rules and norms in finalising the report, Sinha said that the Opposition’s worst fears had come true as Chacko finalized the report deleting portions from the BJP leaders’ “note of dissent”.

In a letter to Meira Kumar, Sinha wrote, “My request to you to reject the report even at this late stage in order to ensure that no permanent damage is done to the institution of JPC, Parliament itself and to the Parliamentary system of democracy in our country.”

The six BJP leaders including Yashwant Sinha, who were part of the JPC on the 2G scam, had given a dissent note on the panel’s report and made it public saying they feared it would be deleted by Chacko on grounds of being unparliamentary.

Citing rules, Sinha pointed out that there was nothing in the dissent note that could be termed “unparliamentary, irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate”.

Drawing attention to the proceedings of the meeting of the JPC held on September 27 to finalise the report, Sinha said the chairman had overruled all objections by the BJP members and “proceeded to put the draft report to vote without any consideration of the report paragraph by paragraph or in any manner whatsoever”.

In a related development, former Telecom Minister A Raja also wrote to the Speaker and requested her to return the report to the JPC chairman and direct him to include his written statement that was submitted to JPC.

Raja said that he was shocked to see that the final report of the JPC did not include his written statement submitted on April 22, 2013. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp