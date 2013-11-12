The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit Tuesday came out with its second list of candidates for the Dec 4 Delhi assembly elections.



BJP had Nov 6 named 58 candidates and allocated four seats to its old ally, Akali Dal, who too announced the names earlier in the day.



Tuesday, BJP named contestants for seven of the remaining eight seats, with the most prominent being Delhi's ex-mayor Rajni Abbi from Timarpur in north Delhi.



Delhi has a 70-member assembly.



The party is yet to select a candidate for its last remaining seat.



The Congress Monday declared the names of candidates for 56 constituencies, retaining all its incumbent legislators. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced 65 candidates.