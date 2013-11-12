A three-year-old girl was raped by a 10-year-old boy when she was alone at her home, police said Tuesday.



The accused has been detained.



According to police, the victim was alone at her home when the boy, who stays in her neighbourhood at Aman Vihar area in north Delhi barged in Monday. He raped the girl and ran away when she started crying.



Later, a neighbour informed girl's mother and also police.



Police said the accused has been detained and sent to the observation home.