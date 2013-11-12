Bodies of two miners trapped inside a BCCL coal mine here were extricated today, taking the toll to three while efforts are on to locate another trapped mine official.



"The bodies of Sitaram Majhi and Litu Saha were extricated today with the help of professional well diggers.

We are yet to locate assistant chief manager, Arup Chatterjee", BCCL sources said.

The body of another miner, Heera Lal, was brought out yesterday.



After rescue teams of BCCL and ECL were unable to extricate the bodies today, the help of professional well diggers of nearby Nirsa area was sought, T S Mandal, GM of the Chanch/Victoria area of BCCL in which the mine falls, said.



Over 20 well diggers were now trying to locate Chatterjee, he said.



The mine accident occurred when the roof of the Basantimata mine caved in yesterday during an inspection by colliery officials after the night shift.



Dhanbad-based BCCL, a Coal India subsidiary, accounts for almost 50 per cent of the total prime coking coal requirement of the integrated steel sector.