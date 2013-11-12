Top Indian, Aus varsities to offer new scholarship programme

Home Nation

Published: 12th November 2013

Top Indian universities including IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras have now partnered with University of Melbourne in Australia to offer a new joint PhD scholarship programme from 2014.

The multimillion-dollar scholarship programme was launched in India yesterday to provide the next generation of researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs in Melbourne and India with world-leading academic supervision and support.

According to an official statement, the Melbourne-India Postgraduate Programme (MIPP) will link the University of Melbourne with some of the leading research institutes in India, the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISc), the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

A joint initiative of the four institutions is an AUD 3 million programme which will provide 16 PhD scholarships and associated support for research exchanges over the next three years.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Melbourne University Vice-Chancellor Glyn Davis said the new programme was a valuable addition to Melbourne's already extensive scholarship offerings.

"By enabling students from India and Australia to undertake jointly developed research of the highest quality, we're confident the programme will address shared global challenges in areas of environmental, societal and technological need."

"We're excited that the program will give students the opportunity to contribute to the development of education, cultural and industry links between both countries," Davis said.

The programme will officially commence in 2014 and will be open to PhD students enrolled at the University Of Melbourne, to be co-supervised by staff at IIT-K, IIT-M or IISC.

Alternatively, students enrolled in one of the three Indian institutions will have access to co-supervision with Melbourne academics.

IIT-K Director Professor Indranil Manna said the initiative would bring leading institutions together.

"Australian and Indian communities hold immense respect for each other and this is yet another opportunity that would contribute to the strengthening of cultural ties between the two great nations," he said.



