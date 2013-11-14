The Haryana Government has amended the guidelines for formulation, appraisal and approval of government funded plan schemes and projects.

As per the new guidelines, the process of formulation, appraisal and approval of such projects and plan schemes would be divided into three parts. They include concentrating on issues that arise from the conceptualisation of the project to the stage of investment approval, covering all implementation and operational issues starting from the stage of investment approval to the commissioning of the project, and covering time frame for appraisal and approval.

All new plan schemes would be now formulated in terms of well structured projects right from the beginning, with clearly defined approval levels and a completely defined administrative structure involving the administrative, planning and finance departments at various stages.

The project conceptualisation would commence with the preparation of a project report (PR) by the Administrative Department. The PR should focus on analysis of the existing situation and ground realities, assessment of resources, including the possibility of resource redeployments, nature and magnitude of the aspects that the projects, schemes and programmes aim to address, need and justification for the same in the context of national and state priorities.

The Planning Department would give ‘in principle’ approval only after the project is found viable. These guidelines would apply to all new plan projects, schemes and programmes, including social sector schemes or projects, while subjecting the projects costing Rs 5 crore and above annually or Rs 25 crore over a five-year period. In sectors where a number of sub- projects are taken up under a mother project, these limits would apply to the umbrella project under which the sub-projects are included. In respect of continuing plan schemes and projects, separate guidelines would be issued.