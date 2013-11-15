Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was seen at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during the ongoing India-West Indies Test amid electioneering for Assembly polls elsewhere, because the party was resigned to the prospect of defeat, BJP said.



"It appears that the Congress has accepted defeat in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh...when the electioneering is at its peak in the five poll-bound states, Rahul chose to watch cricket in Mumbai," BJP general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Anant Kumar, said here.



"It exposed the Congress Vice President's priorities and committments...Rahul has cancelled his Madhya Pradesh tour," Kumar claimed.



Terming Congress president Sonia Gandhi's campaign speech earlier in the day as misleading on the issue of development, Kumar said, Congress leaders probably did not inform her that UN and the Centre had awarded the state government 18 times for holistic development in several areas.



Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Kantilal Bhuria had no courage to contest the Assembly polls in the state, Kumar said.



To a question, the BJP leader claimed that state Lokayukta had not made any adverse comment against the state's ministers in the last ten years, and a mere filing of complaint before the anti-corruption watchdog does not make the targeted person tainted.

Also read:

BJP leaders day-dreaming, busy pulling each other down: Sonia

Are those who sell our nation eligible to become the PM then?

Congress has no other work except tracking me: Modi