About 30 per cent voting was recorded till noon Tuesday in the 72 Assembly constituencies in the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, an election official said.





There was heavy polling in a few assembly constituencies, including Marwahi.



Congress leader Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi that recorded in excess of 40 percent voting by noon.



The second and final phase of the elections to the state assembly saw minor clashes between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cadres and the Congress workers in Durg city as well as Bilaspur Assembly constituencies.

