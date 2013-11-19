Five persons, including four students, were today killed and six others injured when their autorickshaw collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Medak district, police said.

Two of the injured were reported to be serious, they said.

Ten students of Acharya Degree College at Zaheerabad in Medak had hired the ill-fated vehicle after visiting a temple at Jharasangam while they were on a picnic.

At around 10.30 AM, the autorickshaw collided head-on with a Maharashtra State RTC bus going to Solapur from Hyderabad, on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway near

Digwal village under Kohir police station limits, police sources said.

Two students, James and Vithal, were killed on the spot and another student Yadagiri died at Zaheerabad government hospital.

Another student Megha Mala and autorickshaw driver Zaheeruddin died while they were being shifted to Hyderabad, police said.

All the students, hailing from nearby villages of Zaheerabad town, were in the age group of 22-24 years.

Two seriously injured victims were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and others were treated at area hospital at Zaheerabad, they said.

A case was registered in connection with the accident, police said adding that the bus driver was taken into custody.

Further investigation was on.