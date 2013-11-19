Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has written to former prodigy Arvind Kejriwal objecting to his name being used in the AAP election campaign. He also sought explanation from Kejriwal on the use of the funds collected during the Jan Lokpal movement.

Alleging that he had received reports of the AAP using his name and funds for its poll campaign, Hazare said: “You have launched a political party and are contesting the Delhi Assembly elections, I have no connection to the Delhi Assembly or any other election your party is contesting. I am constantly getting information that in your whole campaign, my name is being used in such a way to show that I support your party.”

He alleged that the money collected as donation from people during his hunger strike last year at Ram Leela grounds was being used for campaign. “I do not know what happened to the money collected during the Ram Leela stir. In the same way, money was collected during our agitation in Jantar Mantar. I believe that the money collected to fight for Lokpal during the agitation should be used only on that and not on elections,” he said.

Hazare also questioned Kejriwal about the party collecting funds using a SIM card procured in his name. He said he was not in any way associated with the SIM card used in his name as it could pose legal problems if any controversy erupted.

Denies Charges

Kejriwal demanded an independent and open probe into its accounts and donations from Hazare. Kejriwal said that if there is even a shred of truth in Hazare’s allegations, he would not contest the Assembly polls. “I also told him that he should ask for an enquiry by any former judge,” Kejriwal said.